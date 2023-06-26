Bengaluru, June 26 (PTI) Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath, and golfer Aditi Ashok have been selected for this year's Kempegowda International Award, instituted by the Karnataka government, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday.

The awards will be presented at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday to mark the 514th Kempegowda Jayanti to honour the 16th century chieftain who founded the city of Bengaluru.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Former Legislative Council chairperson B L Shankar headed the committee that selected the awardees.

