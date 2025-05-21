Sasaram, May 21 (PTI) The CBI on Wednesday arrested the principal of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bihar for allegedly taking a bribe, a statement said.

Mayank Kumar Srivastava, the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sasaram, was also allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 32,000 from a contractor for clearing his pending bills of Rs 1.92 lakh, it said.

A case was registered against Srivastava for allegedly demanding a bribe after a complaint was received, the CBI said in the statement.

Subsequently, a trap was laid and he was arrested, it said.

He will be produced before a court in Sasaram, the district headquarters of Rohtas, on Thursday.

