Kochi, Sep 10 (PTI) Two women lost their lives on Saturday morning after a tanker lorry lost control and rammed into an auto-rickshaw they were travelling at Angamaly near here.

Police said Perumbavoor natives Tresyama (69) and Beena (49) were killed when the tanker lorry, used to carry sewage waste, lost control and rammed the autorickshaw from the rear.

"The driver of the autorickshaw has been admitted to a nearby hospital with minor injuries," police said.

The deceased women were staff of a textile shop at Angamaly, police said, adding that, an inquest was going on.

