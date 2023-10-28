India News | Kerala Actor-politician Stirs Up Row by Placing Hand on Reporter's Shoulder; Woman Says Will Take Legal Action

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], October 28 (ANI): The woman journalist, who is at the centre of a controversy stirred up by Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi has said that she will take legal action against the former Rajya Sabha MP's behaviour.

Gopi on Saturday apologised to the journalist on whose shoulder he put his hand twice while responding to questions by mediapersons in Kozhikode on Friday.

The actor, in a social media post said he had behaved in a friendly manner towards the journalist and tendered an apology for his alleged misbehaviour saying that he meant to treat her with affection.

"If she felt bad about my behaviour, her feelings should be respected. I tender an apology towards her if she had felt badly about my behaviour. Sorry...," the actor turned politician said in a Facebook post.

A purported video of the incident shows Gopi responding to a question posed by the journalist with 'Mole' (daughter) and placing his hand on her shoulder. The journalist moves back and then when she asks a second question, the actor again places his hand on her shoulder and the journalist is seen pushing away his hand.

However, the journalist said the apology seemed to be a "explanation" rather than an apology and said that she will move legally against the actor.

Kerala Journalists' Union state president MV Vineetha and general secretary R Kiran Babu demanded that Suresh Gopi admit his mistake and issue an apology to the journalist, as per a press release by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists.

"KUWJ will file a complaint against Suresh Gopi, who misbehaved with the journalist while interacting with media in women's commission," they added in the release."Other appropriate legal actions will be taken. This is an insult to all women who have taken up this profession," the release stated.

"In the video, it can be seen that he placed his hand on the shoulder of a journalist who asked a question that he didn't like, and she removed it. It is clear in the footage that even when this was repeated, the hand had to be removed. Whatever the justification, Suresh Gopi's action is unacceptable," KUWJ said in the release.

"This is highly condemnable and the union stands firm with the journalist," the release stated.

The journalist has also filed a complaint against Gopi for his behaviour with the Commissioner, Kozhikode City. (ANI)

