Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 24 (ANI): Following the orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutes in Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts for Monday.

The weather department on Sunday issued an orange alert for Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasarkode while a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram.

However, there is no change in the Kannur university PSC exams, a statement said.

On July 8, heavy to very heavy rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed heavy rains in several parts on Sunday evening amid the flood-like situation low-lying areas due to swollen Yamuna river.

Earlier, the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark once again following a surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river, increasing the chances of another spell of floods in the capital.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation, announcements are being made by the administration to vacate the low-lying areas. (ANI)

