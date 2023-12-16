Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday expressed deep grief over the death of Kuwait's ruling Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah and described him as an administrator who was keen to maintain a cordial relationship with India and Kerala.

In a condolence message, the CM remembered the departed ruler with gratitude for the stand he took at various stages for the welfare, peace and prosperity of the Malayali community in Kuwait.

In the post-war period, the Kuwait administration was keen to utilise the skills of Malayalis to a large extent in the reconstruction process of their nation, Vijayan recalled.

It became further strengthened when Sheikh Nawaf came to power, the CM added.

The 86-year-old Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, died Saturday.

Kuwait state television broke into programming with Quranic verses just before a sombre official made the announcement.

Authorities gave no cause of death.

Kuwait's deputy ruler and his half-brother, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, now 83, is believed to be the world's oldest crown prince. He is in line to take over as Kuwait's ruler.

