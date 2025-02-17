Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Feb 17 (PTI) A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday reviewed the progress on the follow-up actions based on the Justice J B Koshy Commission's recommendations, which studied the problems faced by Christians in Kerala.

A CMO release said that the departments have already implemented most of the recommendations that could be put into action.

"The Chief Minister directed that the remaining recommendations should be implemented urgently, and monitoring should be done by a committee of secretaries led by the Chief Secretary," it said.

Vijayan said that, in addition to those that need to be submitted for Cabinet consideration and those requiring discussions with the central government, there are also recommendations that are not feasible to implement.

"These should be categorised, and a list should be prepared by a meeting of secretaries under the Chief Secretary's leadership. The recommendations that need to be brought before the Cabinet will be presented without delay," the CM is quoted as saying in the release.

Regarding matters related to the Centre, Vijayan directed that the concerned secretaries should remain in touch with the union government.

A commission led by Justice Koshy was appointed by the state government in 2021 to study the problems faced by Christian minorities in Kerala.

The commission submitted its report in 2023.

