Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 14 (ANI): Addressing the concerns of Kerala Opposition leaders against semi-high speed rail network between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the project will reduce the travelling time by almost 12 hours and also boost the infrastructure sector in the state.

Opposition MLA Dr MK Muneer had moved an adjournment motion, demanding a discussion over a semi-high speed rail project, named K-Rail project, in the state Assembly. The opposition members demanded a discussion on the project and its environmental impact.

Also Read | Gestational Limit for Abortion in India Increased From 20 to 24 Weeks for Minors, Rape Survivors.

Regarding this, Vijayan said, "It takes 16 hours to travel from one end to another part of the state. This project will help to finish the journey within four hours from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. The project will improve the overall infrastructure sector."

He informed, "The project is expected to cost Rs 63,941 crore and we will have to acquire 1,383 hectares of land, including for rehabilitation. Of this, 1,198 hectares is private and the cost for acquiring this land is Rs 13,362.32 crore. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KFIIB) has set aside a total amount of Rs 2,100 crore for land acquisition. The Central Government has given permission to the State Government to proceed with the land acquisition and the Railway Board has approved the project in principle."

Also Read | TCS To Encourage Employees To Return to Offices by 2021 End.

After the clarification from the Chief Minister, Speaker MB Rajesh denied permission for an adjournment motion that prompted the opposition members to stage a walk-out from the state Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)