Bengaluru, March 27: Gold prices in Dubai remained largely steady on Friday, March 27, 2026, after recent declines, as global bullion markets showed limited movement. A firm US dollar and elevated bond yields continued to cap gains, while mild buying interest at lower levels supported prices across the UAE market. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, March 27, in AED, USD and INR below.

Retail demand across the UAE remained mixed, with cautious buying in jewellery markets. Some investors showed interest at current price levels, though overall sentiment remained subdued. Traders continued to track global cues such as currency movements and interest rate expectations, which directly influence Dubai gold prices. Gold Rate Today, March 27, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Market participants are closely watching inflation data and central bank signals for further direction. Analysts expect gold to remain volatile in the near term and advise buyers to monitor daily price movements before making purchases. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 26, 2026.

Dubai Gold Price Today, March 27, 2026

Purity Unit AED USD INR 24K 1 Gram 540.80 147.10 13,620 10 Grams 5,408.00 1,471.00 1,36,200 1 Tola 6,320.00 1,718.00 1,59,000 22K 1 Gram 500.70 136.00 12,620 10 Grams 5,007.00 1,360.00 1,26,200 1 Tola 5,850.00 1,592.00 1,47,900 21K 1 Gram 480.20 130.50 12,100 10 Grams 4,802.00 1,305.00 1,21,000 1 Tola 5,595.00 1,522.00 1,41,000 18K 1 Gram 411.10 111.60 10,330 10 Grams 4,111.00 1,116.00 1,03,300 1 Tola 4,790.00 1,302.00 1,20,900

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.

With global bullion markets showing mixed signals, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain range-bound in the near term. Buyers are advised to track live rates and compare across retailers for the best value.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 08:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).