Mumbai, March 27: Silver prices in India remained largely stable on Friday, March 27, 2026, after recent declines, as global cues showed limited movement. A firm US dollar and elevated bond yields continued to cap gains, while steady industrial demand offered some support to prices across major cities. Check the latest silver rates today in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Noida.

Industrial demand remained steady, though retail buying continued to be cautious amid recent volatility. Analysts suggest silver may trade in a narrow range in the near term, influenced by global economic signals, currency movement and geopolitical developments. Gold Rate Today, March 27, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As per the latest market rates, silver is trading around INR 2,46,200 per kg in major cities like Chennai, with similar pricing trends observed across other key markets.

City-wise prices showed minimal variation, though regions like Srinagar continued to record slightly lower rates due to local demand and logistics. Silver Rate Today, March 26, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

In the bullion market, sentiment remained cautious as traders tracked global trends, including US dollar strength and commodity movement. Experts believe macroeconomic indicators and industrial usage will guide short term price trends.

Silver Rates For March 27, 2026 (1 Kg)

City Silver Rate (INR) Chennai 2,46,200 Hyderabad 2,46,200 New Delhi 2,46,200 Mumbai 2,46,200 Kolkata 2,46,200 Bengaluru 2,46,200 Noida / Ghaziabad 2,46,200 Gurugram 2,46,200 Ahmedabad 2,46,200 Jaipur 2,46,200 Lucknow 2,46,200 Bhopal 2,46,200 Jodhpur 2,46,200 Srinagar 2,42,000

Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local market prices may vary slightly.

Silver prices remained range-bound on March 27, 2026, as global uncertainty and macroeconomic factors limited sharp movements. Analysts advise buyers to track real time local rates before making purchase decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).