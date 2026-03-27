A mild earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale struck the Leh district of Ladakh on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The seismic event occurred at 08:31 IST at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located at latitude 36.692°N and longitude 74.382°E. While the tremors caused brief concern among residents, no immediate casualties or structural damages have been reported. This region, situated within the high-seismic Himalayan belt, frequently experiences low-intensity activity. Local authorities confirmed that essential services remain unaffected and life in the Union Territory continues as normal. Earthquake in Tajikistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Hits Asian Country; Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Strikes Leh, Ladakh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occured in Leh, Ladakh, at 0831 hours today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/5tXHlFOeZD — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)