New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The New Coast Guard Jetty at Vizhinjam was inaugurated by Director General S Paramesh, AVSM, PTM, TM of Indian Coast Guard in the presence of Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, PTM, TM, Commander Coast Guard Region(West) in an official ceremony held at Vizhinjam on Saturday, a release said on Saturday.

As per the release, the CG Jetty at Vizhinjam will be a cutting-edge in safe berthing and swift deployment of surface assets. The newly inaugurated berth with 76.70 M length, 8 M Breadth and 4- 6 M depth can accommodate the present Coast Guard vessels held at Vizhinjam.

Also Read | Latur Shocker: Man Kidnaps Woman's Child for Rejecting His Proposal for Affair in Maharashtra, Arrested.

The construction of the jetty was executed through the Harbour Engineering Department (HED) of the Kerala State Government and was constructed by RTF Infra Pvt Ltd, Thiruvananthapuram.

The event was graced by the presence of senior officers from VISL, Government of Kerala, Kerala Maritime Board, Port authorities, officers from Army, Air Force, State Police, Adani Port Pvt Ltd, Fisheries Department, and representatives from private & public sectors etc., it added. (ANI)

Also Read | KiranaPro Chaos: Employee Allegedly Deletes App Code and Server Data After Being Fired for Taking Sick Leave.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)