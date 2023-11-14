Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 14 (ANI): The Ernakulam Court will pronounce the judgment related to the alleged kidnapping and rape case of a minor girl in Kerala's Aluva today.

The main accused, Asafaq Alam, who was arrested 35 days after the crime will be produced in the court at the time of judgment.

Also Read | Goa Resort Owner Killed, Two Injured After Man Drives SUV Into Reception Area in Vagator, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

On July 25, a 5-year-old girl was kidnapped from her home at around 2 am and raped in Aluva municipality, which comes under Ernakulam district in Kerala.

Later she was murdered and was dumped in a marshy area near Aluva market, police had said.

Also Read | Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to India's First Prime Minister on His Jayanti.

After a thorough investigation, the suspect in the crime was arrested.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala police, which probed the case had submitted an 800-page charge sheet against the accused in a POCSO court on September 2.

The investigation and trial were completed over a period of 3 months.

Kochi police said that CCTV footage from the day of the murder helped them arrest the accused and crack the case.

The child was found after a search conducted by the local residents who also saw the accused kidnapping the child. When the locals returned home with the child, the family came to know that the child was missing. The child's family had been living in Edapparum and surviving on miscellaneous jobs for the last ten years.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had termed the incident an "isolated one" and accused the Opposition in the state of only trying to 'tarnish' the image of the government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)