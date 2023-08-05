Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 5 (ANI): An ex-serviceman was arrested for an alleged sexual assault on two minor sisters, aged 10 and 12, in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, police said on Friday.

The accused was produced before a Court on Friday and remanded into Judicial custody.

"A case under the sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) was filed against the accused," said an officer of the local police station, adding, "The victims are minor siblings."

Further, according to the police, the accused and minors lived in the same locality.

The incident came to light during a counselling session at a school, the officer said, adding, "The school authorities altered the local police and the accused was arrested."

The incident comes barely a week after a 5-year-old girl, abducted from her home in Kochi, was raped and strangled to death. The minor, who had been reported missing, was found dead near Aluva market.

According to officials, the girl belonged to a migrant family from Bihar and had been living in Kerala for 8 years.

"The post-mortem report of the minor confirmed that she was raped. The accused smashed her face with a stone. She was strangled to death. The girl had severe injuries to the head," a senior police officer said, citing the post-mortem report.

After killing the minor, the accused put her body in a sack and dumped it near the market, the officer added. (ANI)

