Jaipur, August 4: A bride from Pakistan and groom from Rajasthan in India tied the knot online as all the rituals of Nikah were performed virtually. A Qazi solemnised the marriage and the bride present in Karachi said: "Qabool Hai". This special online Nikah took place on Wednesday in Jodhpur. Arbaaz, the younger son of contractor Mohammad Afzal, who lives in Jodhpur, got married to a Pakistani woman, Ameena.

The marriage was scheduled to take place in Karachi but due to visa-related issues, the nikah was done online. In this unique wedding, Arbaaz and Ameena's family members performed online rituals. Cross-Border Love Story: Sri Lankan Woman Marries Telugu Facebook Friend From Chittoor, Seeks Indian Citizenship.

Both families were connected through video conference. Two big LED screens along with laptops were also installed at the venue. The groom's father, Mohammad Afzal, said that the bride from Pakistan to visit Jodhpur. Anju-Like Case in China: Chinese Woman Gao Feng Travels To Pakistan To Meet Lover Javed Whom She Met on Snapchat.

"The girls there and their families also want to get married in Jodhpur. We also have relatives there. Now, we will prepare for visa. It is convenient for ordinary families like us to go for an online marriage as the expenses are also less. If we apply visa with Nikahnama (marriage certificate) of India then it will be easily available," he said.

