India News | Kerala Govt to Form Ministerial Sub-committee to Recommend Persons for Padma Awards

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 16 (PTI) Kerala government on Wednesday decided to form a screening committee to identify personalities to be recommended for the Padma Awards of the year 2026 and finalise the list for the same.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the panel comprising a ministerial sub-committee will have Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan as its convenor, a CMO statement said here.

Ministers K Rajan, K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran, K B Ganesh Kumar, Roshi Augustin and Ramachandran Kadannappally would be the members of the proposed panel and the Chief Secretary would be its secretary, it said.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet also adopted a draft policy framework in connection with the removal of sand via dredging from 11 water bodies by the agencies which have been contracted by the National Highway Authority for the development of highways in the state.

The policy framework would provide limited rights to use the dredged soil for the development and construction of the national highways, the statement added.

