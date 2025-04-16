Jaipur, April 17: A seven-year-old boy was killed by a tiger in Amarai forest area in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place when the boy along with his grandmother was returning home after offering prayers at a temple. The tiger came out of the bushes and caught hold of the child from his neck and went into the forest, police said, adding his body was later recovered. Tiger Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Attacks Villagers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Beaten to Death (Watch Video).

"A seven-year-old boy was killed in a tiger attack today when he was returning after offering prayers at the Trinetra Ganesh temple. The body has been recovered from the forest area," Sawai Madhopur SP Mamta Gupta said. Eyewitness Ram Singh Gurjar said a tiger came out of the forest and took the child away by holding it in its jaws. Some people tried to rescue the child but could not succeed, he said. Tiger Attack in Wayanad: Tribal Woman Mauled to Death by Big Cat While Collecting Coffee Beans, Kerala Officials Respond.

According to forest department employees, the tiger was seen sitting with the child in the forest and then left the body. Police said all roads leading to the Trinetra Ganesh temple have been closed as a precautionary measure.

