Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 14 (PTI) The Kerala government on Tuesday warned of stern action against those hoarding reasonably-priced typhoid vaccines, which is was mandatory for hotel employees in the state for procuring health cards.

State Health Minister Veena George said the decision to take action was taken following complaints that some pharmacies were selling expensive typhoid vaccines to those applying for health cards as part of government rules.

Meanwhile, the Left government today extended by two more weeks the deadline to obtain the health cards.

The minister noted that at least 60 per cent of the staff in hotels and food industries in the state have collected the health cards till now and the last date was extended till February 28.

Billed as 'Health card,' the certificate has been made mandatory by the Health department for hotel employees in the wake of food poisoning cases reported across the state.

"Stern action will be taken against those who hoard reasonably-priced typhoid vaccines and sell expensive ones. A direction in this regard has been issued to the Drugs Controller," George said in a release.

