Johannesburg, Feb 14: At least 20 people were killed after a cash-in-transit truck lost control and collided head-on with an oncoming bus in South Africa's Limpopo province, local transport authorities said on Tuesday.

"The accident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Monday on road N1-29 Mashovhela towards Musina in Vhembe District," Limpopo Provincial Department of Transport and Community Safety said in a statement, Xinhua News Agency reported. South Africa Declares State of Emergency After Severe Flooding Due to Non-Stop Rains

"Ten passengers are reported to have sustained serious injuries, 16 moderate, and 35 minor injuries," the department said, noting that passengers with injuries were transported to hospitals for medical attention. Maharashtra Road Accident: Five Women Caterers Killed, Three Injured After Being Hit by SUV Car While Crossing Pune-Nashik Highway.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and the police diving team has been activated to search the nearby river for people who might have been swept away, according to the department. The road is now open for traffic, and motorists are advised to proceed cautiously.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2023 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).