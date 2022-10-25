Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 25 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Tuesday extended the stay of the appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of the Kerala Chief Minister's Private Secretary, KK Ragesh, as the associate professor at Kannur university till November 2.

KK Ragesh is a CPIM leader and a former Rajya Sabha MP.

Single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran extended the stay and adjourned the matter to November 2.

The stay has come in a petition filed by the second rank holder seeking a directive to the Kannur University and its selection committee to rework the rank list for the post of Associate Professor in the Malayalam department of the Kannur University after removing Priya Varghese.

"Priya Varghese was not qualified enough to be called for the interview as she did not have the requisite teaching experience. However, she was interviewed, and the selection committee gave her first rank.", alleged the petition. (ANI)

