Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 11 (ANI): Kerala High Court has issued summons to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in connection with an election petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navya Haridas, who lost the 2024 by-election to Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, challenging the results of the bypolls held in November 2024.

She accused Gandhi of hiding details about assets owned by her and her family and sought that her victory in the bypolls to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency be declared invalid.

The petition was heard by Justice K Babu of Kerala High Court, who issued notice to Gandhi after considering the submissions of arguments made by Haridas' counsel, Advocate Hari Kumar G Nair.

According to the petition, the election has been challenged on grounds of alleged corrupt practice and suppression or non-disclosure of several immovable properties of Priyanka Gandhi and her spouse, Robert Vadra, in the affidavit supporting the nomination paper filed by the Congress leader.

Furthermore, as per the petition, Priyanka Gandhi allegedly concealed details of several investments and movable properties of Robert Vadra in her affidavit filed before the Returning Officer.

The case now stands posted to August 2025.

In December, Haridas moved the Kerala High Court seeking an 'Annulment of Poll,' challenging Priyanka Gandhi's victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls. The bypolls for the seat were held on November 13 after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated his seat.

Haridas claimed that Gandhi withheld vital information from the constituents and had undue influence on the voters of the constituency. However, Congress had criticised Haridas' petition earlier and called it an act of "cheap publicity."

"Some people have the habit of doing cheap publicity. One such person is Navya Haridas. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won the elections with a margin of 4-5 lakh [votes]," Tiwari had told ANI in December.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, witnessed a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. (ANI)

