Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 10 (ANI): Kerala High Court lifted the stay granted by it earlier on the trial proceedings initiated against Malayalam film actor Unni Mukundan in the case of sexual harassment.

The Court took this decision after the woman complainant approached the court and sought the lifting of the stay.

Single Bench of Justice K Babu considered the petition of the complainant.

The petitioner alleged that the court was earlier misled into believing that the matter has been settled.

"The interim stay was granted by the court acting on a false submission by the counsel for the actor that the matter had been settled between the parties. The affidavit claiming settlement submitted in court, based on which the interim stay was granted, was never signed by the complaint herself," the petitioner, who is the woman complainant said before the court.

The court granted the interim stay on the trial proceedings on May 5 last year.

Following the submission made by the woman complainant against the counsel of the actor, the court asked the petitioner to submit a detailed explanation on the allegations of the false submission of settlement previously made before the court.

The matter has been posted for a detailed hearing on February 17.

The case was registered against the actor based on a complaint filed by the woman in 2017. (ANI)

