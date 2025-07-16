Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday quashed the driving license exam reforms introduced by the State Transport Commissioner.

The move came after a petition was filed by driving schools, arguing that the new instructions were illogical, unilaterally imposed, and included vehicle bans.

The driving school owners argued that the norms announced were an encroachment on the jurisdiction of the Centre. Accepting this, the High Court single bench quashed the circular issued by the Transport Commissioner and the related orders.

The Kerala government may appeal the decision before a division bench.

The driving license exam reform included increasing the number of license exams to 30 per day and creating a new track instead of the H Test, replacing it with a new method.

The recommendations included that vehicles older than 15 years should not be used for tests, and vehicles with foot gears should not be used for two-wheeler license exams.

The announcement also prohibited automatic vehicles and electric cars from being used for the car license exam. (ANI)

