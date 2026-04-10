Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): Dharwad City police station on Friday arrested Shivanand in connection with two-wheeler thefts in Dharwad city and other places and seized seven two-wheelers worth Rs 2,35,000 from the accused, according to a police press release.

In a police press release, it said that Dharwad Town police station police inspector Gurunath Chavan and Crime Branch staff members arrested the accused on Wednesday.

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The police recovered two two-wheelers stolen within the limits of Dharwad City police station, one two-wheeler stolen within the limits of Dharwad Suburban police station and four more vehicles stolen in different places.

Further details are awaited in the case.

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Earlier last month, the Mandya Police on March 13 arrested five individuals for stealing bikes from various places in the Mandya and Mysore districts. The accused persons have been arrested in two separate cases.

In the first case, the accused has been identified as Chandrashekhar, a resident of Mandya taluka, Kagehalladoddi. He has been arrested for stealing at least 15 bikes. He is accused of stealing these bikes from more than 15 farmers. He was drawing sketches while farmers parked their bikes near their houses and fields. He targeted the bikes, stealing them and selling them to others.

In another case, Rihan Pasha, Syed Ayan and another minor from the Mysore district were arrested. The three stole around 12 bikes.

The massive operation was conducted by Mandya East and West police stations.

The officials seized the stolen vehicles from the possession of the accused persons. The seized goods included 27 bikes worth Rs. 14 lakh, and a gold chain worth Rs. 3 lakh was also confiscated during the arrest.

Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Shobha Rani formed a team to investigate both the separate cases.

A team was formed comprising Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Seshadri Kumar of East Police Station and staff members Lingaraju, Umar, Ravikiran and Shivakumar Lokesh. (ANI)

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