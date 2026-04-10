New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin is chairing a meeting at the BJP headquarters extension in Delhi today, bringing together state presidents and in-charges from across the country to chart out a nationwide roadmap on the Women's Reservation Bill.

The meeting is focused on preparing a structured plan to organise outreach initiatives across states to build awareness and support for the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act.

Also Read | Why Did RBI Propose 1-Hour Delay for Digital Transactions Above INR 10,000?.

The development comes ahead of the Centre's plan to introduce amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act during a special three-day Parliament session scheduled from April 16. The proposed changes aim to delink women's reservation from the pending census and delimitation exercise by utilising the 2011 Census data, thereby expediting its implementation.

If approved, the amendments could increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to around 816 seats, with nearly one-third, approximately 273 seats, reserved for women. A separate Delimitation Bill is also expected to be introduced alongside the legislation, both requiring passage as Constitutional amendments. While reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will continue, there is currently no provision for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) under the framework.

Also Read | Justice Yashwant Varma, Under Probe in Cash-at-Home Case, Resigns from Allahabad High Court.

Meanwhile, political reactions have started emerging over the proposed move. Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC welcomed the initiative and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Where there is political will, there is PM Modi." She added that the move to implement 33 per cent reservation for women would significantly enhance their representation in Parliament.

The BJP has also intensified its outreach efforts through programmes like "Mahila Samvad," aimed at directly engaging women across urban and rural areas, spreading awareness about the legislation, and collecting feedback from citizens.

Prime Minister Modi has described the Women's Reservation Bill as a historic step toward strengthening "Nari Shakti" and ensuring greater participation of women in India's democratic process. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)