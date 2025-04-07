Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 7 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday expressed concern over the death of a woman due to excessive bleeding during childbirth at her rented home in Malappuram district, describing it as equivalent to a "deliberate act of murder".

Speaking at the state-level inauguration of World Health Day celebrations, the minister said Kerala is the state with the lowest maternal and infant mortality rates.

"However, in recent times, certain negative trends are emerging in our society, which is deeply concerning," she said, a day after a 35-year-old woman died during childbirth in the Malappuram district.

"The death of a mother is extremely unfortunate. A report from the district revealed that when the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) worker visited the house a couple of weeks ago, no one came out to speak. Even when another health worker visited later, the situation was not disclosed," she said.

A preliminary investigation found that the woman had to endure bleeding for nearly three hours, the minister said, adding that this is a "very serious matter and should be strongly condemned."

The deceased, Asma, was a native of Chattiparambu and died while delivering her fifth child, police said.

Following the incident, her husband, Sirajudheen, took the body to his residence in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam district.

Upon being alerted, Perumbavoor police reached the house and moved the body to Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital.

George said that through decades of consistent efforts, Kerala has been able to reduce maternal and infant mortality.

While India reports 97 maternal deaths for every 100,000 births, in Kerala, the figure is only 19.

"This success is due to the dedicated efforts of health workers in Kerala, their long-term vision and determination, and the supportive policies of the government. Scientific interventions and community participation have played a major role in reducing maternal and infant deaths," the minister said.

