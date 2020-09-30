Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30 (PTI) Kerala on Wednesday reported a record single-day high of 8,830 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 1,95,106.

The state, where the COVID-19 cases were doubling on an average of every 20 days, also reported 23 deaths, taking the toll to 742.

Also Read | Man-Eater Leopard Shot Dead in Pithoragarh by Official Hunter, Had Mauled Two People to Death.

In an indication of the worsening COVID-19 scenario, the state for the first time saw its daily cases crossing the 8,000 mark. The previous single-day high was 7,445 on Sunday.

As many as 123 health workers were among those affected on Wednesday, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape Case: Yogi Adityanath Speaks to Family of Deceased Girl Via Video Conferencing.

Of the fresh infections, Ernakulam district reported 1,056, the highest in the state, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (986) and Malappuram (977), she said.

"Out of the new cases today, 7,695 contracted the disease through their contacts and sources of 784 are yet to be identified. Fifty-eight people came from abroad while 164 reached from other states," she said in a release.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,536 people recovered, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 1,28,224.

"Currently, there are 67,061 people under treatmentin the state. At least 2,40,884 people are under observation out of which 29,590 in isolation wards of various hospitals," the Minister said.

In the last 24 hours, the statehas tested 63,682 samples.

Among the other districts with higher cases on Wednesday, Kozhikode reported 942, Kollam 812, Thrissur 808, Alappuzha 679 and Palakkad 631 cases.

While 15 regions were added to the category of hot spots, 15 others were removed, leaving the total at 660.

The capital city has 11,005 positive cases, the highest in the state, followed by Ernakulam with 7,875 and Kozhikode with 6,992.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)