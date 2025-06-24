Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 24 (ANI): Expressing serious concern over the worsening situation in the Gulf, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly V D Satheesan on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to safeguard Indian expatriates in Qatar and other Gulf countries.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Satheesan expressed concern over the rapidly escalating tensions and the imminent threat of war in the region.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"It has come to light that Iran has launched an attack on United States forces stationed at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, as part of its retaliatory actions, raising alarm about a possible broader conflict," he wrote.

The letter, shared in a post on X, highlighted the significant Indian diaspora, particularly from Kerala, residing in the Gulf.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Indian Student Udkarsh Yadav Breaks Into Female Peer's Room Using Faulty Keycard, Performs Sex Acts and Ejaculates on Her Teddy Bears and Bed Covers at Northumbria University; Convicted.

Satheesan emphasised the "critical emotional and social significance" of ensuring the safety of these expatriates, given their contributions to families and communities back home.

"As you are well aware, a large number of Indian expatriates, particularly from my home state of Kerala, reside and work across the Gulf countries. In this volatile situation, the safety and welfare of these individuals is of critical emotional and social significance, not only to their families but also to the people of Kerala as a whole," he urged.

Satheesan called on the Union Government to act with urgency, highlighting the possibility of further escalation and emphasising the need for proactive measures to ensure the protection and welfare of Indian nationals in the region.

This comes after Iran, in retaliation to the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, launched multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military base in the region, CNN reported.

The conflict began on June 13 when Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, code-named "Operation Rising Lion". In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)