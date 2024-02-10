Wayanad, February 10: A Man died in a wild elephant attack in the Wayanad district of Kerala on Saturday morning. The deceased is identified as Padamala Panachiyil Aji. According to Kerala forest minister A K Saseendran, the victim was attacked when the elephant ventured into a residential area near Mananthavady. Elephant Attack in Assam: 31-Year-Old Woman Trampled to Death by Herd of Wild Elephants in Chirang District

The minister directed the Wayanad district collector and police chief to discuss with the local body representatives and to take necessary action to tranquillize the tusker. Kerala forest department has confirmed the presence of a tusker with a radio collar fitted by the Karnataka forest department in the Wayanad forest area two days before the incident. Elephant Attack in Karnataka: 65-Year-Old Farmer Trampled to Death by Wild Elephant on Outskirts of Bengaluru; BJP Demands Action

Local people are protesting alleging even though the forest department confirmed the presence of the elephant two days back, they did not take any action to prevent it from entering the residential areas. Earlier, the rogue tusker Thanneer Komban another elephant with a radio collar was seen at Mananthavadi of Wayanad last week. After much effort, the tusker was tranquilised and captured but later on, it died. More details awaited.

