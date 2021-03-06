Noida (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) In a suspected case of suicide, a 40-year-old man from Kerala was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room in a hotel here on Friday, police said.

The body was found in a hotel located in Sector 12, under Sector 24 police station limits, they said.

"The police were informed about the incident by the hotel owner. The deceased has been identified. He hailed from Ernakulam district of Kerala and was currently staying in Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar," a police spokesperson said.

"The reason behind his extreme step is yet to be ascertained," the spokesperson said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the official said.

