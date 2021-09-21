Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 21 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday said that more than 90 per cent of the eligible population has been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, adding that they are fast approaching 100 per cent first dose vaccination of the population.

"Kerala has covered more than 90 per cent of the total eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. We are moving fast towards achieving 100 per cent first dose vaccination of the eligible population," Veena told ANI on Monday.

Also Read | Mahant Anand Giri Arrested by Uttarakhand Police for Abetting Akhara Parishad Chief Mahant Narendra Giri’s Suicide.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 81 crore on Monday as per Union Health Ministry. Out of 81,73,95,763, 64.8 per cent (60,88,10,164) eligible population received first dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 22.2 per cent (20,85,85,599) eligible population received second dose of COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)