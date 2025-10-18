Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], October 18 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, the Kochi Police have arrested three active criminals allegedly involved in large-scale cyber fraud, specifically responsible for an investment-related cyber scam that caused losses of around Rs 25 crore. They were apprehended from Kozhikode.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Kochi Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said, "During the arrest, authorities recovered 40 mobile phones, 40 bank accounts, and over 200 SIM cards, which are suspected to have been used in additional cyber offences. The accused have been identified as Rahis, Anis, and Ansar, and are set to be remanded. Further analysis of the recovered accounts and details will determine their involvement in other offences."

Also Read | Bestiality in Pune: 55-Year-Old Man Indulges in 'Unnatural Sex' With Dog in Maharashtra's Model Colony, Arrested.

The police are investigating the scope of the cybercrime and are reviewing the seized devices and bank accounts to identify potential victims and other criminal links.

Earlier, on September 12, Kerala Police said 146 people were arrested and narcotics, including MDMA and cannabis, were seized during a statewide drive named Operation D-Hunt.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana October 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 16th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme? Check Latest Update.

According to a release from the Kerala Police, as part of Operation D-Hunt, a special statewide drive was conducted on Thursday (September 11) targeting individuals suspected of engaging in the sale of narcotic drugs. A total of 1,838 people were subjected to checks across the state. In connection with possession of various types of prohibited narcotic substances, 140 cases were registered, and 146 persons were arrested.

From the arrested individuals, the police seized narcotics, including MDMA (0.103972 kg), cannabis (0.19358 kg), and cannabis beedis (87 pieces).

Operation D-Hunt was carried out across the state on September 11, 2025, with the objective of identifying and taking stringent legal action against those involved in the storage and distribution of prohibited narcotic drugs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)