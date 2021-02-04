Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the headquarters building for the Kerala Police Cyber Dome, through video conferencing. He said that Kerala Police is becoming self-reliant in technology.

"In an age where technology is growing and developing day by day, a government agency like the police is following the best technology. Today, Kerala Police is becoming self-reliant in technology," he said.

"Even Interpol, the world's leading investigative agency, is collaborating with the cyber dome," he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the Kerala police is using the top technology in all fields.

"It aims to prevent cybercrime and ensure security. "The Kerala Police Cyber Dome operates in collaboration with over 1000 IT professionals and leading IT companies. The work of the cyber dome is beneficial to the society," he added.

Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who presided over the function, said that at a time when cybercrime is spreading all over the world, the cyber dome has become a great initiative to prevent and investigate cybercrimes across the country. (ANI)

