Kannur (Kerala) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Student Federation of India (SFI) members were detained by Kerala Police in Kannur on Thursday while protesting against Governor Rajendra Arlekar, alleging that he is "attempting to saffronise state-funded universities."

The SFI members were protesting in front of Kannur Head Post Office and were dispersed by the police officials using water cannons.

Also Read | Canada Plane Crash: Indian Student Pilot Sreehari Sukesh Among 2 Killed After Single-Engine Plane Collides With Another Aircraft During Training in Manitoba.

Earlier on Thursday, dramatic scenes unfolded on the Kerala University campus in Thiruvananthapuram as members of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) protested against Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, alleging that he is "attempting to saffronise state-funded universities."

As protests intensified, Kerala Police were forced to detain some of the protesting students. Kerala Police also used water cannons to disperse the protesting students who attempted to climb the gates of Kerala University.

Also Read | Chit Fund Scam in Bengaluru: Kerala Couple Tomy and Shini Varghese Pull Off 'Phir Hera Pheri' Style Fraud, Go Missing After Duping Investors of Over INR 100 Crore; Probe Launched.

Speaking to ANI, VK Sanuj a DYFI Kerala Secretary, said, "The Vice Chancellor is going against the law. The case is in the High Court. The VC is bypassing the (University's) syndicate and has allowed another Registrar. These decisions have been made in the RSS Shakha. The DYFI strongly condemns this."

"If the VC is going with the decision of the RSS, then he will not be allowed. If the VC acts according to the statute of this university then the VC may officiate. The DYFI strongly supports any protest held by students. After some time, the DYFI itself will join the protest," he further said.

On July 9, following violent protests at the University, a case was registered against 27 activists of SFI, including its state secretary.

The protest saw SFI activists break open the university gate and clash with police. The activists had entered the premises of Kerala University, alleging the "saffronisation" of universities. The police tried to bring the situation under control as the students entered the university premises.

The protestors were agitated regarding the suspension of University Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal. On July 2, the Governor appointed Ciza Thomas, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Digital University, as the Vice Chancellor-in-Charge of the University of Kerala. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)