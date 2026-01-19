Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], January 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived in Kochi to confer the Priyadarshini Literary Award by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee upon Dr M. Leelavathy in Kalamassery.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is also scheduled to meet the party's elected local body representatives in Marine Drive, Kochi.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-38 Lottery Result of 19.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

In a post on X, Congress said, "LoP Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome from party leaders and workers at the Cochin airport, Kerala."

The mahapanchayat will be attended by the Kerala Assembly's Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, AICC general secretary Venugopal and other party leaders.

Also Read | Did Sarbananda Sonowal Write Letter to BJP President Regarding 'Serious Ground Situation' in Assam and Need for Course Correction Before Assembly Elections 2026? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

According to Congress leader Shafi Parambil, the Mahapanchayat "serves as the unofficial launch of the Congress party's election process for the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls."

Meanwhile, Congress MP KL Sharma, on Monday, shed light on the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi's schedule for his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said that Gandhi's schedule includes meeting the public, inaugurating developmental projects, and addressing the MGNREGA Chaupal.

He said, "Rahul ji has a 2-day program here. He will arrive here this evening, and his programs will begin tomorrow. In the morning, he will meet the public. Later, he will inaugurate various development programs. He will also inaugurate the Rae Bareli T20 Premier League. He will also address an MGNREGA Chaupal."

On day 1 of his two-day schedule i.e January 20, Rahul Gandhi will hold a 'MGNREGA Chaupal' (community meeting) in Rohaniya, Unchahar.

Subsequently, for day 2, the Congress MP has a meeting scheduled at his guest house with the senior party leaders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)