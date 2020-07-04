Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 4 (ANI): Kerala reported 240 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total active cases in the state to 2,129.

Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that 1,77,769 people are under observation, and there are 135 COVID-19 hotspots in the state.

India on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 22,771 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these new cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 6,48,315, out of which there are 2,35,433 active cases in the country and 3,94,227 cases have been cured/discharged or migrated.

As many as 442 deaths due to COVID-19 have also been reported taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus across the country to 18,655. (ANI)

