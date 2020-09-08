Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 8 (ANI): As many as 3,026 new COVID-19 cases and 1,862 recoveries were reported in Kerala within 24 hours.

According to a state health bulletin issued on Tuesday, the active cases stand at 23,217 while 68,863 coronavirus patients have recovered so far.

With a spike of 75,809 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 42,80,423, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. As many as 1,133 deaths were reported during the 24 hours.

"The total case tally stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated and 72,775 deaths," the Health Ministry added. (ANI)

