India News | Kerala Reports 97 New COVID-19 Cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jun 18 (ANI): Kerala on Thursday reported 97 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the virus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Presently, the total number of cases in the state stands at 2,794 cases, of which 1,358 are active cases and 21 deaths.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that a total of 12,881 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 3,66,946.

In one day, a total of 334 deaths have been reported taking the death toll to 12,237. With this, the case fatality rate stands at 3.33 per cent in the country. (ANI)

