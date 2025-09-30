Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 30 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday informed the legislative assembly that the state has not yet received the Rs 260.65 crore in financial assistance reportedly sanctioned by the centre for landslide-hit Wayanad.

Responding during Question Hour, Vijayan recalled that the state had initially sought Rs 2,262 crore from the union government for rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts, based on a preliminary assessment. A subsequent Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) pegged the requirement at Rs 2,221.10 crore to support survivors, dependents, and those who lost their livelihood.

Also Read | What Is US Government Shutdown? Know What Closes and What Stays Open as America Heads Toward Potential Deadlock.

The proposal was reviewed by the sub-committee of the National Executive Committee (SC-NEC), which also held discussions with a state-level panel headed by Chief Secretary A Jayathilak.

"It is learnt that the centre has decided to allot financial assistance of Rs 260.65 crore. The amount is yet to be received," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 1 October 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Vijayan reiterated Kerala's demand that the Wayanad landslide be declared both a "national disaster" and a "disaster of severe nature." He added that the state had also sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore Section 13 of the Disaster Management Act, which would enable loan waivers for survivors.

"No favourable reply has been received so far," he noted.

Regarding rehabilitation, the Chief Minister stated that work on the township project for survivors is progressing on 64.4705 hectares of land acquired at the Elston Estate.

So far, 295 beneficiaries have given their consent to move into new houses, with an additional 49 added to the list following appeal reviews. The project is expected to be completed by January 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)