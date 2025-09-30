New York, September 30: As the US federal government inches closer to a potential shutdown, many Americans are left wondering what exactly a government shutdown is, what happens in such a situation and how it might affect their daily lives. A large number of citizens are also curious to know what closes and what remains open during a US government shutdown.

According to the ABC News report, the US government is set to shut down at 12:01 am on October 1, 2025, after Congress failed to pass a funding bill. The current fiscal year is ending at midnight on Tuesday, September 30, so the lawmakers are under mounting pressure to avert a disruption that could affect millions of Americans, halt federal services, and shake the US economy. US Government Website Blames ‘Radical Left’ As Shutdown Looms Amid Deadlock Over USD 1.5 Trillion Spending Demands.

What Is US Government Shutdown?

A US government shutdown occurs when Congress fails to pass funding legislation for federal agencies before a deadline, usually tied to the end of the fiscal year, September 30. Without approved funding, many government operations are forced to halt or scale back.

Non-essential services pause, and federal employees may be furloughed or work without pay until a funding agreement is reached. Shutdowns are often the result of political disagreements over the federal budget or specific policy issues. PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Says ‘Viable Pathway to Long-Term, Sustainable Peace’.

What Closes and What Stays Open During US Government Shutdown?

What’s Open:

Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid will continue to operate, ensuring checks go out on schedule and health coverage remains intact. However, processing delays are possible if support staff are furloughed. Air travel will also remain functional, with air traffic controllers and TSA agents continuing their duties. While airports and flights stay operational, passengers may face longer wait times due to reduced staffing and a lack of overtime pay.

The military and National Guard will carry on with normal operations, though service members will not receive pay until after the shutdown ends. National Guard troops on active duty will still report as directed, with expanded deployments ordered by President Trump in cities such as Washington, D.C., Memphis, and Portland. Immigration and border services, including ICE and CBP, will keep running their core operations.

The US Postal Service remains unaffected because it is self-funded, while SNAP benefits (food stamps) will continue for now, though funding could run out if the shutdown stretches on for several weeks.

What’s Closed:

Some federal programs and services face immediate strain. The Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program is at critical risk, with funding projected to run out within a week of the shutdown, according to the National WIC Association. Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will shut their doors to visitors, with animal care continuing behind the scenes but popular live animal cameras going dark.

The situation for national parks remains uncertain. In past shutdowns, some parks stayed open but without staff, leading to overflowing trash and property damage. This time, the Department of the Interior has yet to release a definitive plan.

Meanwhile, “essential” federal employees are required to work without pay until the government reopens, while “non-essential” employees are furloughed. Thanks to a 2019 law, all affected workers are guaranteed back pay once the shutdown ends.

