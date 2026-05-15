India News | Keralam: Police Aid Post Window Damaged in Stone-pelting Incident in Kannur, Probe Underway

Kannur (Keralam) [India], May 15 (ANI): A window of a police aid post at Payyambalam in Kannur was damaged after unidentified persons allegedly hurled stones at the structure, police said on Friday.

The glass panes of the window were shattered in the incident.

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Officials from Kannur Town Police reached the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation. Police said CCTV footage from the area and other available evidence are being examined to identify those responsible for the attack.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)