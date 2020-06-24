Thiruvananthapuram, June 24 (PTI): Kerala reported 152 COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, the highest single day spike so far, pushing the infection count to 3,603 while over 1.50 lakh people were under observation.

They include 144 returnees from abroad and other states as the tally crossed the 3,600-mark in the southern state.

This is the sixth straight day that the state has witnessed over 100 positive cases.

Those being treated for the infection were 1,691 with 89 recoveries, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Of the new cases, 98 had come from abroad and 46 from other states, including 15 from Delhi, 12 West Bengal and five from Maharashtra.

Eight were infected through contact, Vijayan told reporters here.

Giving the district-wise breakup of cases, he said Pathnamthitta reported the highest number - 25, Kollam - 18, Kannur 17, Palakkad 16, Thrissur 15, Alappuzha 11, Malappuram 10, Ernakulam eight, Kottayam seven, Idukki six, Kasaragod six, Thiruvananthapuram four, Kozhikode three and Wayanad two.

There are 111 hotspots in the state.

The Chief Minister also said with cases in the capital city increasing, more restrictions would have to be imposed.

"We need to remain vigilant, follow all health protocols including social distancing norms and wearing of masks to keep the threat of community transmission at bay," he added.PTI UD NVG

