Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 17 (ANI): Ahead of Lok Sabha elections in the country, Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRCC Purushottam held a meeting with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of all districts in the Secretariat on Sunday regarding preparations for the elections through video conferencing.

In the meeting, Chief Electoral Officer Dr Purushottam gave detailed guidelines for conducting safe polling in all districts. The Chief Electoral Officer said that since polling is to be held in the first phase in the state, awareness programmes including sweep activities up to the booth level should be run on a wider scale.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that surveillance should be increased more effectively at the checkposts of those districts of the state that are adjacent to interstate and international borders. The CEO directed that all agencies in the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) should fill out the seizure report, and intercept report responsibly so that there is no scope for any kind of error.

He directed that the static surveillance teams in all the districts should take the information received through various means seriously and take immediate action on them.

In the meeting, State Nodal Officer (Expenditure and Monitoring) Manmohan Mainali informed that from March 1 to March 16, more than 7 crore rupees in cash, illegal liquor and narcotics were seized in the state.

The stock seized had the largest quantity of narcotics.

On this occasion, Additional Director General of Police AP Anshuman informed that a force deployment plan has been prepared in all the districts of the state. SSP/SP of the districts has been directed to streamline the communication system in the shadow areas in the remote areas of the state.

ADG AP Anshuman assured that monitoring will be done through drone cameras in remote areas of the state. (ANI)

