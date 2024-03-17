Surat, March 17: A 19-year-old woman from Chandkheda in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has lodged a formal complaint with the local police, accusing a 25-year-old neighbour of molestation and issuing acid attack threats. According to the FIR, the incident occurred on Friday night when the accused confronted the woman with a marriage proposal, which she turned down.

According to the Times of India report, the accused was identified as Ronak Solanki. He proposed a marriage to the victim. However, the woman turned him down. Upon her refusal, Solanki allegedly resorted to physical assault and threatened to disfigure her with acid. The complainant, an employee of a private firm, reported that Solanki had been persistently stalking her for the past month, demanding her contact details and threatening harm to her family. Gujarat Shocker: Cousin, Uncle Rape and Impregnate Minor Girl in Rajkot; Child Born Post Sexual Assault ‘Sold’.

The situation escalated on Friday evening when Solanki, approaching on a motorcycle, forcibly attempted to obtain her mobile number, leading to the alleged molestation. The woman’s resistance was met with further threats of acid attack and rape. A subsequent confrontation involving the woman’s brother resulted in physical assault by Solanki, who also issued kidnapping threats. The Chandkheda police have initiated an investigation following the serious allegations made in the FIR.

In another incident that shocked Gujarat, six minor schoolgirls in the age group of 15-17 years jumped off a speeding pick-up truck after the vehicle's driver and five other occupants allegedly tried to molest them in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district in January this year. Gujarat Shocker: Man Allegedly Addicted to Watching Porn Rapes 11-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Auto-rickshaw in Surat, Held.

The truck went off the road and overturned as the driver, Suresh Bhil, lost control over the wheels when the girls started jumping off in a frantic attempt to save themselves from molesters.

