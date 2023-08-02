New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The Congress central leadership held a meeting with party leaders from Karnataka at its headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. About 50 leaders and ministers from Karnataka participated in the meeting with Central Congress leaders, including Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday that the meeting is for strategizing on an action plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Approves Enhanced Honorarium for Advocate Mediators Working in Mediation Centers in District Courts.

“Ministers, MLAs, and other leaders are visiting Delhi to discuss strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The leaders have called a meeting in the interest of the party to discuss election strategy and distribution of responsibilities. In addition, all our guarantees will be discussed so that it reaches people of the state well,” Shivakumar said on Tuesday in Bengaluru.

The meeting will also likely discuss the criticism of many Congress MLAs that some ministers are not accessible to them.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Security Beefed Up in Churachandpur District Ahead of Mass Burial of Slain Kukis on August 3.

In the Congress Legislative Party meeting, many MLAs said that some Ministers were not accessible to them, and raised grievances over the lack of funds for development works. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)