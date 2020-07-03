Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said the trial in the murder of an 18- year-old newly-married woman in Jalna district will be conducted in a fast-track court.

Deshmukh made the announcement after the NCPs state women wing head Rupali Chakankar demanded speedy justice in the case after visiting the family of the victim.

Vaishnavi Narayan Gore was killed in broad daylight on June 30 by a man who slit her throat in Mantha area of Jalna. Accused Altaf Shaikh later attempted suicide by consuming poison.

Gore had got married four days prior to the incident. She was visiting her maternal home when the incident took place.

"The incident is condemnable. The trial will be conducted before the fast track court and speedy justice will be given to the Gore family, Deshmukh tweeted.

