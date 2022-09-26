New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The kingpin of the psychotropic tablet case was arrested by a narcotics team on September 23, informed the Delhi Police today.

The accused has been identified as Vimlesh Das, a native of Bihar. He was apprehended from his rented residence in Delhi.

In the instance of the accused total of 104.112 kgs Tramadol (worth Rs 50 lakhs) was recovered from his rented premises in Uttam Nagar.

Earlier, two psychotropic drug peddlers with the recovery of a huge cache of psychotropic drugs worth Rs 25 lakh were arrested on September 14 and after an extensive search, the police were able to apprehend the kingpin.

Commissioner of police Ghanshyam Bansal informed, "A total of 104.112 KGs (2,16,000 Tablets) Tramadol was recovered worth Rs 50 lakhs and a strip of 10 has MRP worth Rs. 192 and sold at the rate of Rs. 200-250".

Further investigation is in progress.

In another case, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police recovered 51 kg of psychotropic substance (Ganja), one transport vehicle, and arrested two accused who were engaged in the illicit trade on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Salman and Talim, aged 27 and 24 years respectively.

According to DCP Crime Amit Goel, "A raid was organised upon specific input about transportation of illegal Ganja supply. A team was formed and a trap was laid near Shamshan Ghat, Old Seemapuri, Delhi. Further, as per information the transportation vehicle having 51 kg Ganja was intercepted by the team along with the accused".

"The Vehicle has been seized along with recovered illegal Ganja (51 KG) and both the accused persons were arrested under provisions of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPS) Act", added the DCP.

As per the police earlier, a cache of 51 KG Ganja was recovered from this gang and 03 persons were arrested.

The accused have been running in judicial custody since Feb 2022.

On sustained interrogation, the duo disclosed that they smuggled the illegal Ganja from Ankapalli, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh for supply at Delhi, NCR, and Meerut, UP.

The accused was remanded to police custody remand for 10 days and further investigation at the source of the substance is on. (ANI)

