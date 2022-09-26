Delhi, September 26: Finally there is some good news for the Central Government employees. It is now confirmed that the Dearness Allowance of Central government employees will be hiked this week under the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission. Salary of central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission will see a sharp increase if DA is hiked by 4 per cent.

Currently the central government staffers get 34 per cent of their basic pay as DA. After the increase the DA will be 38 per cent. On a basic salary of Rs 18,000, the annual DA increase will be Rs 8640. 7th Pay Commission Good News: 4% DA Hike for Central Government Employees, Announcement Likely on This Day

Here’s How Much Your Monthly and Annual Salary Will Increase With 38% DA Rate

If Basic Salary is Rs 18,000, current DA at 34% is Rs 6120 per month. New DA at 38 per cent will be Rs 6840 per month. This means monthly salary increase will be Rs 6840- 6120 = Rs 720 per month while Annual Salary increase will be Rs 720X12= Rs 8640.

If the Basic Salary is Rs 25,000, the DA/DR at 38% rate will be Rs 9500. At 34% rate, DA/DR amount is Rs 8500. This means salary will increase by Rs 9500-Rs 8500 = Rs 1000 per month while yearly increase will be Rs 1000 multiplied by 12 which is Rs 12000.

Similarly, if Basic Salary is Rs 31550, increase after Dearness Allowance 38% will be Rs 11,989 per month. At 34% Dearness Allowance is Rs 10,727. On increase of 4% Dearness Allowance – Rs 1262 to increase every month and yearly increase will be Rs 15,144 . 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Govt Likely To Revise Minimum Qualifying Service Required for Promotion of Employees; Check Details Here

Every year DA hike for central government employees is done twice a year. The government had on March 30 hiked the DA of its employees by 3 per cent under the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission.

In the 7th Pay Commission, in the current structure, all central government employees and pensioners are being paid DA and DR at the rate of 34 percent. But, after September, payment will be made at the rate of 38 per cent. Three months dearness allowance will be paid along with the September salary. In this, DA arrears of July and August will also come.

The monthly salary/pension and DA/DR rates of Central Central Government Employees and Pensioners are decided as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

