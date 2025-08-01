New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Former Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday proposed a "SWAT" (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) framework for senior citizens to guide policymaking on ageing in India, calling for coordinated efforts at the grassroots level to address challenges faced by the elderly.

Speaking at a session on Leveraging Ageing for Growth and Development during the National Conference on Ageing in India, Bedi said, "All ministers and ministries responsible for senior citizen policymaking must come together once a month exactly like the Prime Minister does for major projects. I would like to offer a concept called SWAT for seniors' attendance."

Elaborating on the idea, she said families, friends, professional and spiritual fraternities should be recognised as strengths, and policies should incentivise intergenerational living as done in countries like Singapore. At the same time, she flagged weaknesses such as lack of preparation for ageing, inadequate infrastructure, poor coordination at the village and RWA levels, and health concerns like joint care.

"Yoga and healthy eating are solutions, but weaknesses like ignorance about the body and lack of exercise need urgent attention," Bedi stressed. She highlighted opportunities in the wisdom, skills, and time that elderly citizens possess, urging linkages with schools, NGOs, industries, and startups under the "silver economy." She also pointed to threats such as loneliness and financial insecurity.

V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, underlined the government's focus on ensuring timely pensions, digital empowerment, and healthcare for senior citizens. "More than 1.62 crore pensioners submitted digital life certificates last year. This year, we expect more than two crore. Digital empowerment of pensioners has been a major area of work," he said. Srinivas added that recognition of lifetime contributions through initiatives like the Anubhav awards and dedicated healthcare facilities remains a core priority.

Former Haryana DGP and ex-Railway Protection Force chief Manoj Yadav emphasised that the elderly must be viewed as both consumers and investors. "Many retirees have wealth, but are often targeted by fraudsters and dubious investment schemes. Financial education at the community level is essential to safeguard them. At the same time, the elderly can build social capital by mentoring children of disadvantaged families and contributing their skills in flexible ways through community models," Yadav said. He added, "I strongly believe that elderly are not an economic burden, but they are a demographic dividend--if we can create systems and structures capable of harvesting their potential."

The session was chaired by former G20 Sherpa and ex-NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, and also featured academics and policymakers.

The discussion was part of the National Conference on Ageing in India organised by Sankala Foundation with support from NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and the National Human Rights Commission. (ANI)

