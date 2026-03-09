New Delhi [India] March 9 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday will initiate the discussion on the resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, after the Opposition accused the latter of "partisan behaviour."

118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House.

BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab will deliver the remarks on the matter. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan will also address the session, according to sources.

Earlier in the day, Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, warning that they would "regret" moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Addressing reporters, Rijiju defended the Speaker, stating the motion was brought without "any reason" and solely to satisfy "one man's stubbornness". He added that the BJP is prepared to respond "thoroughly in the House" and predicted the motion's defeat.

"The second part of Parliament's Budget Session is about to begin today. Sadly, it is beginning with a motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker, brought by the opposition, specifically the Congress Party, to remove him. We will respond to that, but Congress must consider how far they will go to undermine constitutional positions and constitutional dignity. They criticise the court's comments. They disregard the Election Commission," he said.

He further accused the Congress of disregarding democracy and only believing "in one family". "Congress will regret it. The proposal brought against the Lok Sabha Speaker, without any reason and without thinking, to satisfy one man's stubbornness, will have to face defeat," he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hoped that the concerns from the opposition would reach the speaker with this motion.

"The chair of the Speaker is bipartisan. In the Constitution, there is a provision that if the Opposition feels that the Chair is acting in a partisan manner, then it can move a no-confidence motion. We hope that a message will go to the Chair that duties should be performed, keeping responsibility in mind," she told ANI.

Along with the accusation of Rahul Gandhi being not allowed to speak in the House, Opposition MPs pointed out that other MPs have been suspended by Birla for the entire parliament session for raising issues concerning the public, the ruling party members have not been rebuked for making "derogatory" remarks against former Prime Ministers.

The Congress MPs also accused Birla of "openly espousing the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters," stating that such conduct constitutes a danger to the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha.

In response, several BJP leaders have strongly condemned the opposition's resolution passed against the Speaker.

Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress issued a 'three-line whip' to their Lok Sabha MPs, expecting their presence in the House from March 9 to 11.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MPs will support the no-confidence motion in accordance with the direction of the party chairperson, Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

